Photos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical runs through June 18, 2023.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector, Steven Good, Noah Weisberg, Sharon Hunter and more in The Muny's season opener - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which runs through June 18, 2023.

The inspiring true story is led by director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, choreographer Patricia Wilcox, associate choreographer Kelly Liz Bolick, with music direction by Charlie Alterman. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is proudly sponsored by Emerson.

An inspiring true story of a music legend, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you on an unforgettable journey of a remarkable career. A tapestry of creativity and innovation, Carole King paved the way for female artists for generations to come. The musical's Grammy Award-winning album features over two dozen pop classics including "It's Too Late," "You've Got a Friend" and "I Feel the Earth Move."

The Muny's 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12-18), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (June 22-30), Chess (July 5-11), West Side Story (July 15-21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25-31), Rent (August 4-10) and Sister Act (August 14-20).

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 22. Muny gift cards for the 105th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit Click Here or call (314) 361-1900.




