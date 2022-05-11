Photos: See Lea Michele, Ari'el Stachel, LaChanze & More at Atlantic Theater Company's 2022 Gala

On Monday (May 9), Atlantic Theater Company presented their 2022 Gala, Let's Party!, at Loeb Boathouse at Central Park (Park Drive North, East 72nd Street). This year, Atlantic celebrated the first season back on their stages following the 18-month shutdown due to the global pandemic.

Check out photos below!

Featured performers for the evening included Emmy Award Nominee Lea Michele (Spring Awakening), Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit), Tony Award Winner LaChanze (The Secret Life of Bees), Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark with Kimberly Akimbo co-stars Justin Cooley, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan II, Alex Vinh and Nina White and Tony and Emmy Award Winner Bebe Neuwirth (The Bedwetter).

The annual Gala is Atlantic's most important fundraising event of the year. Proceeds from the gala benefit Atlantic's annual productions, new play and musical development, and arts education initiatives for more than 3,500 students across New York City.

Photo credit: Gregory Costanzo & Ahron R. Foster