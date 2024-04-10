Photos: See All-New Photos of APPROPRIATE On Broadway, Reopening Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE reopened at the Belasco Theater tonight, Wednesday, April 10. Check out new photos of the production below!

The transfer engagement features original company members Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), Corey Stoll (“Billions,” “House of Cards”), Michael Esper (The Last Ship), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), Graham Campbell (Broadway debut), Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House), Lincoln Cohen (Broadway debut), and Everett Sobers (Broadway debut). Ella Beatty (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”) has joined the company in the role of “River.”

APPROPRIATE opened on December 18th and sold out its initial run, adding a three-week extension due to popular demand. APPROPRIATE broke Second Stage’s box office record at the Hayes Theater, becoming Second Stage’s most successful Hayes production ever. The production concluded its run at the Hayes on March 3rd.

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Bray Poor and Will Pickens. The Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

The limited 13-week engagement began previews on Monday, March 25th and will run through Sunday, June 23rd.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, APPROPRIATE.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



Sarah Paulson