Photos: SMASH Celebrates Release of Original Broadway Cast Recording

On Wednesday, May 21, Concord Theatricals Recordings threw an album release party at the West Bank Café to celebrate the digital release of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Smash. The album is now streaming here. You can also preorder the CD and vinyl now, ahead of its release this summer. Check out photos from the release party below!

The album was produced by GRAMMY winner Scott M. Riesett, two-time GRAMMY winning composer-lyricist Marc Shaiman, two-time GRAMMY winning music supervisor Stephen Oremus, three-time GRAMMY winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, and score supervisor Samuel Hoad. The album was recorded by four-time GRAMMY winner Lawrence Manchester and three-time GRAMMY winner Isaiah Abolin, mixed by Manchester, and mastered by seven-time GRAMMY winner Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), Smash stars Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge) as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman (Frozen Tour) as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge) as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie,” Nicholas Matos (Broadway Debut) as “Scott” and Megan Kane (& Juliet) as “Holly.”

The company includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, Jessie Peltier, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time GRAMMY winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.