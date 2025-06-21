Photos: SIX, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More at West End LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating its 20th year, West End LIVE returned today (Saturday 21 June) and continues tomorrow (Sunday 22 June), with a packed line-up of top London shows. Hailed as ‘Glastonbury for theatre lovers’, West End LIVE is Europe’s largest free musical theatre festival and showcases outstanding performances from top West End musicals, live and free in Trafalgar Square.

Today’s line-up included performances from brand-new shows, including Burlesque The Musical, Clueless The Musical, Disney’s Hercules, Evita, The Great Gatsby, Just For One Day and The Producers, as well as West End LIVE fan favourites such as Cabaret, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Magic Mike Live, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical and Wicked.

Tomorrow’s event will see a line-up of exciting performances from shows such as Disney’s The Lion King, My Neighbour Totoro, Six and Titanique, as well as a special concert celebrating 20 years of West End LIVE, featuring stars including Madalena Alberto, Aimie Atkinson, Cassidy Janson, Jenna Lee-James, Kayleigh McKnight, Lee Mead, Johndeep More, Natalie Paris, Tobias Turley and Marisha Wallace.