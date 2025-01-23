Photos: Robin Lord Taylor and Brandon Flynn in KOWALSKI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances are now underway for Kowalski, a new play by Gregg Ostrin, directed by Colin Hanlon that delves deep into the mind of one of America's most iconic playwrights, Tennessee Williams, as he meets Marlon Brando for the first time.

Kowalski is a gripping play that transports audiences to a pivotal moment in theatrical history, exploring the tangled relationships and creative tensions surrounding Tennessee Williams (Robin Lord Taylor) as he crafts his masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire. Set in a 1947 Provincetown beach house, the play unfolds over one sultry night, blending sharp wit and emotional depth to unravel the dynamics between Williams, the fiery director Margo Jones (Alison Cimmet), the tempestuous Pancho Rodriguez (Sebastian Treviño), and a young, enigmatic Marlon Brando (Brandon Flynn).

Kowalski offers a behind-the-scenes look at the raw forces that birthed one of the 20th century's greatest works, weaving memory and myth into a haunting exploration of ambition, artistry, and desire. Check out a first look at the cast in action below.