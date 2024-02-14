Photos: Ramin Karimloo, Michelle Visage, and More in THE ADDAMS FAMILY in Concert

The Addams Family, A Musical Comedy live in concert, ran from 12-13 February at the London Palladium. Check out photos from the concert below!

The Addams Family starred Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams, Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams, Lesley Joseph as Grandma and Chumisa Dornford-May as Wednesday Addams alongside Sam Buttery as Uncle Fester, Nicholas McLean as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough as Lurch, Sean Kingsley as Mal, Ryan Kopel as Lucas and Kara Lane as Alice. Ensemble members also included Leeroy Boone, Abigail Brodie, Gavin Eden, Chloe Gentles, Katie Hutton, Matthew Ives, Jessica Keable and Castell Parker.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.