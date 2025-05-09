Photos: RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Cast Celebrates Season 10 Premiere in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of the milestone 10th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the cast of the first-ever “Tournament of All Stars” made dazzling appearances across New York City to celebrate the new season, which just premiered on Paramount+ and will feature 18 queens - the largest in the franchise’s herstory.

Acid Betty, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Bosco, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Denali, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Lydia B Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, Olivia Lux, Phoenix, and Tina Burner sashayed over to the Oscar Wilde Bar in NYC, visited the iconic Stonewall Inn for a moderated panel discussion with NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher, turned heads around the city on the Tea Around Town Bus, and celebrated with a premiere event to remember at GITANO NYC. Take a look at the photos from the premiere below!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 premieres Friday, May 9, exclusively on Paramount+. Additionally, new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked – available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ on May 9 – take viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

For the first time ever, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will introduce a brand-new format across twelve episodes: the Tournament of All Stars. The queens will be divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes. At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals where they’ll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over two episodes. The tournament will then culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.

As previously reported, the star-studded lineup of judges includes Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo, Ice Spice, Chappell Roan, Kate Beckinsale, Susanne Bartsch, Adam Shankman, Jamal Sims, Mayan Lopez, Devery Jacobs and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for Paramount+



Mike Q

Jaida Essence Hall and Xunami Muse

Jasmine Kennedie, Mancie Mandell and Crystal Envy

Crystal Envy

Kandy Muse

Papito Suave, Kandy Muse, Aja, Xunami Muse and Dahlia Sin

Juanjo Jonas Duarte and Olivia Lux

Phoenix

Cynthia Lee Fontaine

Papito Suave and Jaida Essence Hall

Aja

Bosco

Kerri Colby

Jasmine Kennedie

Irene the Alien

Denali

Daya Betty

Tina Burner

Lydia B. Collins

Nicole Paige Brooks

Mike Q

Ginger Minj

Xunami Muse

Papito Suave and Kandy Muse

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Angeria Paris VanMichaels

Mancie Mandell

Dahlia Sin

Olivia Lux

Acid Betty

Aja

Jaida Essence Hall

DeJa Skye

Alyssa Hunter

Irene the Alien and mom

Jorgeous