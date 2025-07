Photos: Photos From LARA'S JOURNEY at The Center At West Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joanna Pickering's new one-woman play Lara's Journey was presented at The Center At West Park, in a benefit reading, on June 20th 2025. It was performed by Yeva Sevriukova and directed by Karen Carpenter.

A panel was held afterwards with the playwright, director and actress, as well as Ukrainian representatives including actress Anya Koziar. Sponsors to the evening were Nova Ukraine, with Aleksander Krapivkin speaking on the work Nova Ukraine is conducting. The panel was moderated by Oscar nominated and Emmy-winning Josh Fox.

Special guests included Caroline Aron, Erik Krebs, Johanna Bennett, among others. The Center at West Park has also gained extensive support from celebrities such as Richard Kind, Christian Slater, Mark Ruffalo, Matt Damon and Matt Dillan in hosting their benefit readings since 2023.

Lara’s Journey was described as compelling, impacting and important.