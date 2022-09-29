Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Peacock Shares First Look at PITCH PERFECT Spinoff Series With Adam Devine & Sarah Hyland

All six episodes are set to drop on November 23.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Peacock has shared a first look at their new Pitch Perfect spinoff series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. All six episodes are set to drop on November 23.

In the new series, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. 

Joining Devine in the new series is Broadway alum Sarah Hyland, plus Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil. 

Adam Devin (Righteous Gemstones, Workahaolics) returns Bumper Allen, who, after his a cappella TikTok goes viral in Berlin, moves to Germany to pursue his dreams of becoming an international pop star.  

He sets his sights on the national German Unity Day concert, and vows to work as hard as he can to transition from acapella amateur into bona fide superstar. In Germany, he feels like a fish out of mustard, but he knows he can do anything he sets his mind to.

Sarah Hyland (Modern Family, Grey Gardens on Broadway) will play Heidi, Pieter and Bumper's cheery and slightly odd American assistant. While working on Bumper's team by day, she secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret. 

Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Suicide Squad, Curb Your Enthusiasm) will play Pieter Kramer who has transitioned from German a cappella star to discredited German music manager. He signs Bumper as his only client, and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams. 

Lera Abova (Anna) will play Thea, Pieter's sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December (4.1°C).

Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, She Hulk) will play a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star. Gisela is Pieter's ex-girlfriend and Bumper's main rival at the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom.

The original Pitch Perfect film was released in 2012 and starred Anna Kendrick, Ben Platt, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Devine, and more. The sequel was released in 2015 with the third and final film coming out in 2017.

Photos Courtesy of Peacock

Sarah Hyland

Jameela Jamil

Lera Abova as Lina, Flula Borg as Pieter, Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen

Udo Kier and Adam Devine

Flula Borg as Pieter, Lera Abova as Lina, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen, Sarah Hyland as Heidi

Lera Abova as Lina, Flula Borg as Pieter, Sarah Hyland as Heidi

Adam Devine as Bumper Allen

Adam Devine as Bumper Allen, Sarah Hyland as Heidi

Flula Borg as Pieter, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen

Jameela Jamil as Gisela

