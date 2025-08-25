Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center unveiled Oscar Hammerstein II’s iconic standing desk with a joyful celebration on Saturday, August 23. Check out photos of the event.

The desk, where Hammerstein penned lyrics for The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, South Pacific and more, is now on public display for the first time ever.

Hammerstein family members, Bucks County officials, and cultural leaders were on hand for the unveiling, including Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, Doylestown Township Supervisor Jennifer Herring, and Doylestown Borough Mayor Noni West. Citations were presented from Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Senator Steve Santarsiero, honoring the desk’s arrival at Highland Farm.

“This desk makes the house,” said Will Hammerstein, Oscar’s grandson. “If you did not have this desk, it would be a tragedy. If you had this desk and the house was nothing but bare walls, that would be great. This is truly, truly a great day.”

Tours featuring the desk are available Fridays through Mondays and must be reserved in advance at hammersteinmuseum.org/tourinfo.

Photo Credit: Joel Nace



Will Hammerstein

Will Hammerstein, Christine Junker and Doylestown Mayor Noni West

Alice Hammerstein

The Trebletones and guests

The Trebletones and guests

Oscar Hammerstein's standing desk

OHM Board Vice President Mike Adams

OHM Board Vice President Mike Adams

OHM Board Vice President Mike Adams, Jennifer Herring, Christine Junker

OHM Board President Greg Roth, Bob Harvie

OHM Board President Greg Roth

OHM Board President Greg Roth, Kyle Melander

Julie Flack, Tara Haurin, Greg Roth, Sasha Eisenberg, Will Hammerstein, Christine Junker, Jim DeVivo, Mike Adams

OHM Board and staff with Sharon Sticker

Marc Sherman

Bob Harvie, Jennifer Herring, Will Hammerstein, Noni West, Kyle Melander

Bob Harvie, Jennifer Herring, Will Hammerstein, Noni West

Will Hammerstein, Kyle Melander

Kyle Melander

Highland Farm

Desk with citation

Desk with citation

Citation and flag

Alex Perez