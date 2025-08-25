 tracker
Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum

Photos: Hammerstein family, community leaders, and dignitaries gathered for the unveiling ceremony in Doylestown, PA.

By: Aug. 25, 2025
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center unveiled Oscar Hammerstein II’s iconic standing desk with a joyful celebration on Saturday, August 23. Check out photos of the event.

The desk, where Hammerstein penned lyrics for The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, South Pacific and more, is now on public display for the first time ever.

Hammerstein family members, Bucks County officials, and cultural leaders were on hand for the unveiling, including Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, Doylestown Township Supervisor Jennifer Herring, and Doylestown Borough Mayor Noni West. Citations were presented from Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Senator Steve Santarsiero, honoring the desk’s arrival at Highland Farm.

“This desk makes the house,” said Will Hammerstein, Oscar’s grandson. “If you did not have this desk, it would be a tragedy. If you had this desk and the house was nothing but bare walls, that would be great. This is truly, truly a great day.”

Tours featuring the desk are available Fridays through Mondays and must be reserved in advance at hammersteinmuseum.org/tourinfo.

Photo Credit: Joel Nace

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Will Hammerstein

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Will Hammerstein, Christine Junker and Doylestown Mayor Noni West

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Alice Hammerstein

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
The Trebletones and guests

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
The Trebletones and guests

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Oscar Hammerstein's standing desk

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
OHM Board Vice President Mike Adams

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
OHM Board Vice President Mike Adams

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
OHM Board Vice President Mike Adams, Jennifer Herring, Christine Junker

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
OHM Board President Greg Roth, Bob Harvie

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
OHM Board President Greg Roth

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
OHM Board President Greg Roth, Kyle Melander

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Julie Flack, Tara Haurin, Greg Roth, Sasha Eisenberg, Will Hammerstein, Christine Junker, Jim DeVivo, Mike Adams

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
OHM Board and staff with Sharon Sticker

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Marc Sherman

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Bob Harvie, Jennifer Herring, Will Hammerstein, Noni West, Kyle Melander

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Bob Harvie, Jennifer Herring, Will Hammerstein, Noni West

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Will Hammerstein, Kyle Melander

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Kyle Melander

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Highland Farm

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Desk with citation

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Desk with citation

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Citation and flag

Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum Image
Alex Perez


