Photos: Oscar Hammerstein II’s Iconic Writing Desk Unveiled At The Oscar Hammerstein Museum

Photos: Hammerstein family, community leaders, and dignitaries gathered for the unveiling ceremony in Doylestown, PA.
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center unveiled Oscar Hammerstein II’s iconic standing desk with a joyful celebration on Saturday, August 23. Check out photos of the event.
The desk, where Hammerstein penned lyrics for The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, South Pacific and more, is now on public display for the first time ever.
Hammerstein family members, Bucks County officials, and cultural leaders were on hand for the unveiling, including Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, Doylestown Township Supervisor Jennifer Herring, and Doylestown Borough Mayor Noni West. Citations were presented from Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Senator Steve Santarsiero, honoring the desk’s arrival at Highland Farm.
“This desk makes the house,” said Will Hammerstein, Oscar’s grandson. “If you did not have this desk, it would be a tragedy. If you had this desk and the house was nothing but bare walls, that would be great. This is truly, truly a great day.”
Tours featuring the desk are available Fridays through Mondays and must be reserved in advance at hammersteinmuseum.org/tourinfo.
Photo Credit: Joel Nace
Will Hammerstein, Christine Junker and Doylestown Mayor Noni West
The Trebletones and guests
The Trebletones and guests
Oscar Hammerstein's standing desk
OHM Board Vice President Mike Adams
OHM Board Vice President Mike Adams
OHM Board Vice President Mike Adams, Jennifer Herring, Christine Junker
OHM Board President Greg Roth, Bob Harvie
OHM Board President Greg Roth
OHM Board President Greg Roth, Kyle Melander
Julie Flack, Tara Haurin, Greg Roth, Sasha Eisenberg, Will Hammerstein, Christine Junker, Jim DeVivo, Mike Adams
OHM Board and staff with Sharon Sticker
Marc Sherman
Bob Harvie, Jennifer Herring, Will Hammerstein, Noni West, Kyle Melander
Bob Harvie, Jennifer Herring, Will Hammerstein, Noni West
Will Hammerstein, Kyle Melander
Kyle Melander
Highland Farm
Desk with citation
Desk with citation
Citation and flag
Videos