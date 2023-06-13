Photos: Original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunites For Season Four of Disney+ Series

Click Here for More on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Disney+ has released a first look at the new season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, which will feature members of the original cast of the hit film reuniting.

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”

But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.

Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their “High School Musical” roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

The new season sees the cast of the series, which includes Tony nominee Julia Lester, Joe Serafini, Frankie Rodriguez, and Joshua Bassett, graduating from high school. Broadway alum Kate Reinders also returns as drama teacher Miss Jenn.

Showrunner Tim Federle recently teased that "meta" new season is like "Inception with jazz hands" and will feature "Easter eggs in every episode." People reports that it is "coming soon" to Disney+.