Photos: Original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunites For Season Four of Disney+ Series

The new season is coming soon to Disney+.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Disney+ has released a first look at the new season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, which will feature members of the original cast of the hit film reuniting.

After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”

But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.

Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their “High School Musical” roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

The new season sees the cast of the series, which includes Tony nominee Julia Lester, Joe Serafini, Frankie Rodriguez, and Joshua Bassett, graduating from high school. Broadway alum Kate Reinders also returns as drama teacher Miss Jenn.

Showrunner Tim Federle recently teased that "meta" new season is like "Inception with jazz hands" and will feature "Easter eggs in every episode." People reports that it is "coming soon" to Disney+.

Frankie A. Rodriguez, Julia Lester, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Dara Reneé

Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu

Joshua Bassett

Joe Serafini and Frankie A. Rodriguez

Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, and Sofia Wylie

Sofia Wylie and Joshua Bassett

Kylie Cantrall and Matthew Sato

Kate Reinders, Joshua Bassett, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Sofia Wylie

Photos: Disney/Natalie Cass, Fred Hayes



Original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Members Join New Season of Disney+ Series

Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their “High School Musical” roles as “Chad Danforth,” “Taylor McKessie,” “Ryan Evans,” “Coach Jack Bolton,” “Ms. Darbus” and “Martha Cox,” respectively, and the Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

VIDEO: Watch INTO THE WOODS Star Julia Lester Sing Rising on HSMTMTS Photo
VIDEO: Watch INTO THE WOODS Star Julia Lester Sing 'Rising' on HSMTMTS

Watch a new music video of Into the Woods standout Julia Lester singing a new original song from High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, titled 'Rising.' In addition the original music debuted in the series, this season will also feature songs from the High School Musical franchise, Frozen, and Camp Rock.

VIDEO: Julia Lester on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL the Series Season Three Photo
VIDEO: Julia Lester on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL the Series Season Three

BroadwayWorld caught up with Into the Woods star Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn, and Frankie Rodriguez, who plays Carlos, to discuss bringing musical theatre to young audiences on Disney+, what audiences can expect from the new season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, and their favorite musical number. Watch the new video interview!

VIDEO: Corbin Bleu on Coming Home to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL the Series Photo
VIDEO: Corbin Bleu on 'Coming Home' to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL the Series

Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles will be making their long-awaited returns to Disney in the new season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series. BroadwayWorld caught up with Bleu and Earles to discuss their highly-anticipated return, how Disney's content has progressed since their time, and more. Watch the new video interview now!

