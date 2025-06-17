Photos: On the Red Carpet for THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS

featured artists. included Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Rachel Dratch and more.
Hosted by The Voice of the Mets Colin Cosell, The 24 Hour Musicals were just held yesterday, June 16, at the Lynn F. Angelson Theatre. This intensive theatrical endeavor lets artists write, rehearse and perform four new musicals in just 24 hours. Check out photos from inside the big night!
Participating artists included: Osh Ashruf, Becky Ann Baker, Abigail Breslin, Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch, Andrew Leeds, Warren Leight, Itamar Moses, christopher oscar peña, Gabrielle Ruiz, Meredith Scardino, Carolyn Cantor, John Carrafa, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jesse Eisenberg, Alexis Floyd, Michael R. Jackson, Bebe Neuwirth, Maulik Pancholy, and Peppermint. This year's event honored the organization's long-time collaborator Anna Strout.
The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins the night before the performance, when writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, musicians and production staff gather for a short orientation. Four writer and composer teams craft short musicals overnight (while actors and directors get some rest) and the next morning — after a furious printing and copying process — actors receive their scripts. Together with directors, choreographers and a live band, they begin rehearsal. Later that night, four brand new musicals take the stage in a one-night-only production!
Ruby Cruz
Banner Eisenberg
Peppermint
Sherz Aletaha, Peppermint, Banner Eisenberg, Ruby Cruz
Megalyn Echikunwoke, Georga Osborne, Andrew Leeds
Aline Mayagoitia, Maulik Pancholy
Osh Ashruf and guest
Isabel Hagan
Isabel Hagan, Alexis Floyd, Rachel Dratch
