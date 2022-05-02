Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards

See Kristina Wong, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, Will Swenson and more!

May. 2, 2022  

The 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway was presented on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at NYU Skirball.

Taking home top prizes were Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio For Living Things. Special honorees this year included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Deirdre O'Connell and Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee, David Henry Hwang.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Kristina Wong

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Kristina Wong

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Lillian LaSalle and Kristina Wong

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Erik Jemsen and Jessica Blank

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Michael Novak and Josh Prince

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Jennifer Simard

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Christopher Sieber

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Will Swenson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Shannon Tyo

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Deirdre O'Connell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Deirdre O'Connell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Heidi Schreck and Deirdre O'Connell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Betsy Aidam

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Kevin Kane and Francis Benhamou

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Whitney White

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Adam Rigg

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Stephanie Berry

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Aleshea Harris

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
The nominees from On Sugarland- director Whitney White, playwright Aleshea Harris, actress Stephanie Berry and scenic designer Adam Rigg

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Jelani Alladin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Krysta Rodriguez and Jelani Alladin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Rashad V. Chambers and Laiona Michelle

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Devanand Janki, Rashad V. Chambers, Crystal Joy, Laiona Michelle, Mark Fifer, Kenneth Salters and Saadi Zain

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Hadi Tabbai

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Ethan Slater

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Ethan Slater

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Ari Fulton

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Daria Amai Shelton

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Jeff Croîter and Kate Wetherhead

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Daryl Waters and Amelia Marshall

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Marcy Harriell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Alli Mauzey

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Skye Alyssa Friedman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
David Cromer

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Barry Grove

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Danny Mefford

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Olivia Hardy

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Natalie Charle Ellis

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Michael Iskander

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Justin Cooley

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Alex Vinh

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Jessica Stone

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Mary Wiseman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Bobby Daye

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Steven Boyer

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Ahmad Maksoud

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Nina White

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Natalie Walker and Bonnie Milligan

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Victoria Clark

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Jared Grimes

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Tamika Lawrence

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Stefanie Bulbarella and Wilson Chin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Lynn Nottage

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
David Bengali

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Justin Swader and Christopher Swader

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Karl Kanzler, Francis Jue, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Elena Hurst and Wesley T. Jones

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Thomas Walter Booker

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Jacob Ming Trent

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Isabella Byrd

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Stacey Derosier

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Gregory Gale and Guest

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
Cast of English

 



