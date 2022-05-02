Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards

The 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway was presented on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at NYU Skirball.

Taking home top prizes were Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio For Living Things. Special honorees this year included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Deirdre O'Connell and Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee, David Henry Hwang.

