Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards
See Kristina Wong, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, Will Swenson and more!
The 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway was presented on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at NYU Skirball.
Taking home top prizes were Kimberly Akimbo and Oratorio For Living Things. Special honorees this year included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Deirdre O'Connell and Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee, David Henry Hwang.
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
Kristina Wong
Lillian LaSalle and Kristina Wong
Erik Jemsen and Jessica Blank
Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard
Heidi Schreck and Deirdre O'Connell
Betsy Aidam
Kevin Kane and Francis Benhamou
The nominees from On Sugarland- director Whitney White, playwright Aleshea Harris, actress Stephanie Berry and scenic designer Adam Rigg
Krysta Rodriguez and Jelani Alladin
Rashad V. Chambers and Laiona Michelle
Devanand Janki, Rashad V. Chambers, Crystal Joy, Laiona Michelle, Mark Fifer, Kenneth Salters and Saadi Zain
Hadi Tabbai
Daria Amai Shelton
Jeff Croîter and Kate Wetherhead
Daryl Waters and Amelia Marshall
Michael Iskander
Justin Cooley
Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel
Nina White
Natalie Walker and Bonnie Milligan
Stefanie Bulbarella and Wilson Chin
Justin Swader and Christopher Swader
Karl Kanzler, Francis Jue, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Elena Hurst and Wesley T. Jones
Jacob Ming Trent
Gregory Gale and Guest
Cast of English