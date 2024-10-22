News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party!

The one-of-a kind deck has been created by author Emily McGill, a spiritual psychologist, tarot card reader, and former Broadway publicist.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot, available September 3 from Running Press Studio, is the new tarot card set inspired by Broadway and featuring the art of Al Hirschfeld. A launch event was held recently and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos!

LATEST NEWS

THE COUNTER By Meghan Kennedy Begins Final Four Weeks At Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre
Urban Stages' PEOPLE OF THE BOOK to Launch Series of Talk Backs
Darko Tresnjak to Direct World Premiere of Taylor Mac's PROSPEROUS FOOLS at TFANA
THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Extended Off-Broadway Through Late March

The one-of-a kind deck has been created by author Emily McGill, a spiritual psychologist, tarot card reader, and former Broadway publicist, in collaboration with The Al Hirschfeld Foundation.

The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot can now be pre-ordered from Running Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Bookshop and Walmart.

In her guidebook, McGill offers an interpretation and reading for the cards, each featuring beloved characters from iconic Broadway musicals and plays, drawn by Al Hirschfeld. The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot features West Side Story's Maria and Tony on “The Lovers” card, Les Misérables' Jean Valjean on the “Justice” card, and an extended dramatis personae including the likes of Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown from Guys and Dolls; Eliza Doolittle form My Fair Lady; Dolly Gallagher Levi from Hello, Dolly!; and Jud Frye from Oklahoma! Among the beloved Broadway luminaries in the deck are Stephen Sondheim, Eva Le Gallienne, Bob Fosse, Joe Papp and even Al Hirschfeld, himself.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy 

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Dan Eastman, David Leopold, Katherine Eastman and Doug Koors

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Cards

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Jim Caruso and Justin Squigs Robertson

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Maxine Linehan and Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill and Dr. Judy Kuriansky

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Elizabeth Ward Land

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Elizabeth Ward Land

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Jason Liebson

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Elizabeth Ward Land

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Elizabeth Ward Land

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
David Leopold

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill and Elizabeth Ward Land

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Jason Liebson and Emily McGill

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Justin Squigs Robertson, Elizabeth Ward Land and Jim Caruso

Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party! Image
Emily McGill and David Leopold



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos