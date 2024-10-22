Photos: Inside the Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Deck Launch Party!

The one-of-a kind deck has been created by author Emily McGill, a spiritual psychologist, tarot card reader, and former Broadway publicist.
The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot, available September 3 from Running Press Studio, is the new tarot card set inspired by Broadway and featuring the art of Al Hirschfeld. A launch event was held recently and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos!
The one-of-a kind deck has been created by author Emily McGill, a spiritual psychologist, tarot card reader, and former Broadway publicist, in collaboration with The Al Hirschfeld Foundation.
The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot can now be pre-ordered from Running Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Bookshop and Walmart.
In her guidebook, McGill offers an interpretation and reading for the cards, each featuring beloved characters from iconic Broadway musicals and plays, drawn by Al Hirschfeld. The Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot features West Side Story's Maria and Tony on “The Lovers” card, Les Misérables' Jean Valjean on the “Justice” card, and an extended dramatis personae including the likes of Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown from Guys and Dolls; Eliza Doolittle form My Fair Lady; Dolly Gallagher Levi from Hello, Dolly!; and Jud Frye from Oklahoma! Among the beloved Broadway luminaries in the deck are Stephen Sondheim, Eva Le Gallienne, Bob Fosse, Joe Papp and even Al Hirschfeld, himself.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy
Dan Eastman, David Leopold, Katherine Eastman and Doug Koors
Hirschfeld Broadway Tarot Cards
Jim Caruso and Justin Squigs Robertson
Maxine Linehan and Emily McGill
Emily McGill and Dr. Judy Kuriansky
Jason Liebson
Emily McGill
Emily McGill
Emily McGill
Emily McGill
Emily McGill
Emily McGill
Emily McGill
Emily McGill
Emily McGill
Emily McGill and Elizabeth Ward Land
Jason Liebson and Emily McGill
Justin Squigs Robertson, Elizabeth Ward Land and Jim Caruso
Emily McGill and David Leopold
