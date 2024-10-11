Photos: CONCH SHELL International Film Fest

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The 2024 Conch Shell International Film Festival showcases 39 of the best of emerging Caribbean heritage.

Oct. 11, 2024
The 3rd Annual Conch Shell International Film Festival made waves on October 10, 2024, at the Regal Midway in Forest Hills. The festival featured an opening ceremony  dedicated to honoring the legacy of renowned Jamaican American actor, teacher, and producer Frank Silvera with a special screening  of the World Premiere of  “The American Theatre of Being” and concluded with a Q& A discussion  and a post screening celebration at TGIFridays. See photos from the festival here!

The 2024 Conch Shell International Film Festival showcases 39 of the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S. and Internationally and provides a unique platform for filmmakers of Caribbean heritage to showcase their work to an welcoming and enthusiastic audience.  

The evening featured a live performance by Haitian American Okai Musik, a skilled conch shell player and percussionist and vocalist, setting the stage for a night filled with culture and creativity.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Alexandra Foucard

Oneika Phillips

John Trae Williams

Mikey T,

Rod Ivey, Jen Ivey, Linda Silvera, Carolyn Grimstead, Jayden Hargrove, Karen Allen Baxter

Hans Augustave

Odley Jean

Nubian NeNe

Okai Musik

Oneika Phillips

Calvin Christopher

Oluwaseun Babalola

Eli Johnson

Carolyn Grimstead

Clark Jackson

Caleb Grandoit

Odley Jean and Caleb Grandoit

Linda Silvera

T.S. Evering

Alexie Thompson

Krissy, T.S. Evering and Alexie Thompson

Alexandra Foucard and Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Executive Board President)

Magaly Colimon-Christopher

Marion Myrie

Tyquan Neblett and Rebecca Chandler

Amber Homan and Zach Homan

JR Sterling

Sam Smith

Anthony Pratt and JR Sterling

Donna Francis

Conch Shell International Film Festival

Okai Musik

Jayden Hargrove accepts the award on behalf of the family of Frank Silvera from Magaly Colimon-Christopher

Linda Silvera and Jayden Hargrove with Award



