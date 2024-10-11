Photos: CONCH SHELL International Film Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 3rd Annual Conch Shell International Film Festival made waves on October 10, 2024, at the Regal Midway in Forest Hills. The festival featured an opening ceremony dedicated to honoring the legacy of renowned Jamaican American actor, teacher, and producer Frank Silvera with a special screening of the World Premiere of “The American Theatre of Being” and concluded with a Q& A discussion and a post screening celebration at TGIFridays. See photos from the festival here!

The 2024 Conch Shell International Film Festival showcases 39 of the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S. and Internationally and provides a unique platform for filmmakers of Caribbean heritage to showcase their work to an welcoming and enthusiastic audience.

The evening featured a live performance by Haitian American Okai Musik, a skilled conch shell player and percussionist and vocalist, setting the stage for a night filled with culture and creativity.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

