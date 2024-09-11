Photos: Olympic Medalists Rai Benjamin and Anita Alvarez Visit SIX on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two-time Gold medalist Rai Benjamin and Silver medalist Anita Alvarez recently saw Broadway’s SIX and went backstage to meet the cast. Rai brought his medals and let the Queens hold them! See photos!

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power and bring to life (with an all-female cast and band) one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.