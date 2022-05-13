Photos: ON YOUR FEET! Gets Spanish-Language World Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre

On May 7th, the World Premiere of the Spanish version of On Your Feet!!! en Espanol has opened to rave reviews in DC at GALA Hispanic Theatre, directed and choreographed by original Broadway cast member Luis Salgado, with music direction by Walter "Bobby" McCoy.

The cast is led by Mexican actor Gaby Albo as Gloria and Venezuelan-born Samuel Garnica as Emilio. A twenty-three-person cast from all over Latin America brings this story to life with touching scenes and heart-pumping music and choreography.



The team includes; Associate Director: Valeria Cossu, Associate Music Director: Daniel Gutiérrez, Asst Choreographers: Bryan Ernesto Menjivar and Myriam Gadri, Production Stage Manager: Maria José "Majo" Ferrucho, Asst Stage Manager: Sarah Lindsey, Scenic Designer: Clifton Chadick, Costume Designer: Jeannette Christensen, Wig & Make Up Designer: LaShawn Melton, Lighting Designer: Christopher Annas-Lee, Sound Designer: Matt Rowe, Projection Designer: Patrick Lord, Associate Projection Designer: Dasia Gregg, Associate Lighting Designer: Zachary Heffner Assistant Costume Designer: Cydney Forkpah, Assistant Projection Designer: Clara Ashe-Moore, Production Manager: Vanessa Losada, Technical Director: Matt Wharton, Master Electrician: Alex Keen



GALA's On Your Feet!, which features English supertitles runs now through June 5th.

