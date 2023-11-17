Photos: New Look at Audra McDonald, Colman Domingo & More in RUSTIN; Now Streaming on Netflix

Click Here for More on Netflix

Rustin is now streaming on Netflix!

Directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.

The star-studded cast also includes Audra McDonald, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Adrienne Warren, Michael Potts, CCH Pounder, and more. Check out new photos of the cast below!

The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten.

Produced by Academy Award winner Bruce Cohen, Higher Ground's Tonia Davis and George C. Wolfe, the film features an all-star cast including Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, and Jeffrey Wright.

Screenplay by Julian Breece and Academy Award winner Dustin Lance Black. Story by Julian Breece, Executive produced by Higher Ground’s Barack & Michelle Obama, Mark R. Wright, Alex G. Scott, David Permut, Daniel Sladek, Chris Taaffe. The film’s score was composed by 3-time Grammy-winning saxophonist, composer, bandleader, and music historian Branford Marsalis. Multiple Grammy Award winner Lenny Kravitz also contributed an original song, “Road To Freedom.”

Photos by David Lee/Netflix