Matilda Movie
Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Stills

The film is out in select theaters today and will be released on Netflix on December 25.

Dec. 09, 2022  

The new film adaption of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is out in theaters today ahead of its Netflix released on December 25.

Check out new stills from the film below, featuring a first look at photos of songs like "Naughty," "Bruce," "Revolting Children," and more.

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Written by Dennis Kelly, adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning, Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Matilda The Musical, the film was directed by Matthew Warchus with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The film stars Academy Award Winner Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Alisha Weir (Matilda); Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), and Sindhu Vee (Mrs. Phelps).

The cast also includes Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

Alisha Weir as Matilda, Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood

Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull

Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Winter Jarrett Glasspool as Amanda Thripp

Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs. Wormwood

Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull, Alisha Weir as Matilda

Meesha Garbett as Hortensia & the cast of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Alisha Weir as Matilda

Andrea Riseborough as Mrs. Wormwood, Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood

Charlie Hodson-Prior as Bruce Bogtrotter, Meesha Garbett as Hortensia

Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey

Charlie Hodson-Prior as Bruce Bogtrotter, Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull

Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps

Alisha Weir as Matilda, Rei Yamauchi Fulker as Lavender

Meesha Garbett as Hortensia

Alisha Weir as Matilda, Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps

Charlie Hodson-Prior as Bruce Bogtrotter, Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull

Charlie Hodson-Prior as Bruce Bogtrotter, Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull

