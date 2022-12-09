Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Stills

Click Here for More on Matilda Movie

The new film adaption of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is out in theaters today ahead of its Netflix released on December 25.

Check out new stills from the film below, featuring a first look at photos of songs like "Naughty," "Bruce," "Revolting Children," and more.

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Written by Dennis Kelly, adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning, Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Matilda The Musical, the film was directed by Matthew Warchus with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

The film stars Academy Award Winner Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Alisha Weir (Matilda); Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), and Sindhu Vee (Mrs. Phelps).

The cast also includes Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), Ashton Robertson (Nigel).

Photos Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022