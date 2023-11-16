Photos: Museum of Broadway Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary & Donates 100K to Broadway Cares

On Wednesday, November 15th, the Museum of Broadway celebrated its one-year anniversary. The evening included special remarks, pop-up musical performances, the unveiling of two windows designed exclusively for The Museum of Broadway by the Fashion Institute of Technology, and a very special presentation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Museum co-founders Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti, with a little help from the stars of Here Lies Love, Arielle Jacobs and Jose Llana, presented a check of $100,000 to the organization, representative of the $1 pledged from every ticket sold.

“We are excited to celebrate this achievement with our amazing collaborators, community and patrons,” said Diane Nicoletti and Julie Boardman, Co-Founders, The Museum of Broadway. “The Museum of Broadway is dedicated to spotlighting the moments that have pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow – we couldn’t think of a more well-deserving partner than Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and we are proud to continue to support their incredible work for years to come.”

"Through this remarkable donation, The Museum of Broadway and its scores of visitors have made a lasting, tangible impact on the daily lives of people throughout the entertainment community and across the country," Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Executive Director Tom Viola added. "The museum's commitment to doing good shines brightly not only through this gift, but across every floor of what is a spectacular journey through the legend and lore of Broadway, including the heartfelt remembrance of those lost in the first 15 years of the continuing AIDS pandemic. This donation will immediately be put to work providing meals and medication, health care and hope to those in need."

