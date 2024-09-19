Video: ¡VIVA! BROADWAY Exhibit Spotlighted on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, Good Morning America featured a special segment highlighting the new ¡Viva! Broadway exhibit at the Museum of Broadway, which celebrates Latiné and Hispanic heritage on Broadway. Luis A. Miranda Jr., father of Lin-Manuel Miranda, was interviewed along with EGOT winner Rita Moreno.

"Who would have thought we would have had In the Heights, Hamilton, [and] John Leguizamo's six or seven productions on Broadway?" Miranda asked. "Every year, ¡Viva! Broadway has an event, [but] this is the first time we've had an exhibit," he explained.

¡Viva! Broadway, a development program from The Broadway League, is dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the rich cultural heritage of the Latiné and Hispanic communities on Broadway and aims to ensure there is diversity throughout the Broadway industry now and for future generations.

"The Museum of Broadway and The Broadway League selected iconic moments on Broadway for the Latino community. You quickly realize we're not new to Broadway: we have been around a long time." Watch the full segment now!

The ¡VIVA! BROADWAY: ayer, hoy y mañana exhibit opened to the public on September 15, 2024 at The Museum of Broadway in NYC’s Times Square, and run through October 15, 2024. Marking the fifth dedicated installation created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, the new exhibit comes on the heels of Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular, SIX: The Royal Gallery, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical, and The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld. Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to the Museum of Broadway and for museum members.