The Museum of Broadway Will Host a Kids' Night on Broadway Event This Week

Fans can enjoy Broadway games, karaoke, trivia and one-of-a-kind interactive experiences for kids of all ages!

By: Aug. 19, 2024
Museum of Broadway
The Museum of Broadway Will Host a Kids' Night on Broadway Event This Week Image
The Museum of Broadway will host a special event this week in honor of Kids' Night on Broadway!

Join in at the museum on August 20, from 9:30am-5pm for a fun day of Broadway games, karaoke, trivia and one-of-a-kind interactive experiences for kids of all ages.

At 12pm, there will be a meet and greet with Alexandra Socha, currently starring as Glinda in WICKED. Then, at 4pm, Tony Award Honoree Bill Berloni will share his story of training animals for 26 Broadway shows in his 40-year career. You’ll even get to meet Sandy, Bruiser, and Toto themselves!

Learn more and RSVP for the free event here.




