Photos: ¡VIVA! BROADWAY Opens at the Museum of Broadway

The Broadway League and Museum of Broadway opened a new special exhibit to celebrate Latiné and Hispanic heritage on Broadway: ¡VIVA! BROADWAY: ayer, hoy y mañana. The exhibit will run throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15 - October 15, 2024, and features incredible artifacts and costumes worn by Chita Rivera, Raúl Juliá, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose and many more. See photos below!

Event hosts and speakers included Luis A. Miranda, Jr., ¡Viva! Broadway Advisory Board Chair, Kristin Caskey, Chair of the Board of The Broadway League and Julie Boardman, Executive Producer and Co-Founder, Museum of Broadway.



The opening featured special performances by Joy Huerta from the upcoming Real Women Have Curves, and Natalie Belcon & David Oquendo from the upcoming Buena Vista Social Club. Guests in attendance included Priscilla López (A Chorus Line - OBC), Sergio Trujillo (On Your Feet), Didi Romero (SIX The Musical), Gabriela Carrilo (SIX The Musical), Helen J Shen (Maybe Happy Ending) and more.