Museum of Broadway to Launch Exhibit Celebrating 30 Years of Disney on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Museum of Broadway will launch an exclusive new exhibit that will celebrate 30 years of Disney on Broadway entitled: Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic. The exhibit, presented in partnership with Disney Theatrical Group and created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, will launch on October 26th, and run throughout the holiday season.

Explore the past, present and future of Disney on Broadway through a retrospective look at their rich 30-year history on Broadway and beyond. See the costuming of your most beloved stage characters including Mary Poppins, Elsa, Genie and more – and step into the worlds of Aladdin and The Lion King through interactive photo experiences.

Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic joins permanent Disney on Broadway exhibits and artifacts on-view at The Museum of Broadway including The Lion King, Frozen, Mary Poppins, Newsies, The Ziegfeld Follies, and more. The new exhibit will immerse guests of all ages in the theatrical world of Disney and even transport them to The Cave of Wonders!

“The Museum of Broadway could not be more excited to bring 30 years of the magic of Disney on Broadway to life through this exhibit,” said Julie Boardman, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of The Museum of Broadway. “We are honored to celebrate this milestone and encapsulate three decades of showstopping productions of your favorite timeless Disney stories for visitors of all generations to enjoy.”

“As we celebrate Disney on Broadway’s 30th anniversary, we’re thrilled to partner with The Museum of Broadway to give fans an opportunity to engage with iconic Disney on Broadway memorabilia representing the most beloved Disney Broadway stories,” added Angelo Desimini, SVP, Licensed Partnerships & Brand Management, Disney Theatrical Group.

The Disney on Broadway: 30 Years of Magic exhibit will open to the public on October 26, 2024 at The Museum of Broadway in NYC’s Times Square, and run through January 5, 2025.

Marking the sixth dedicated installation created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, the new exhibit follows Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Spectacular, Spectacular; SIX: The Royal Gallery; ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of Chicago The Musical; The American Theatre As Seen by Hirschfeld; and most recently ¡VIVA! BROADWAY: ayer, hoy y mañana for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Entrance to the special exhibit is included in any ticket purchased to The Museum of Broadway and is free for museum members.

For more information on Disney on Broadway, please visit https://disneyonbroadway.com.