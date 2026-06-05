Video: Daniel Radcliffe on Being on Broadway- 'I'll Never Stop Coming Back'

Daniel Radcliffe may have already concuded his run in Every Brilliant Thing (now starring Mariska Hargitay), but his journey with the show is not yet over. On Sunday night, he'll be at Radio City Music Hall as a second-time Tony nominee. He previously won in 2024 for his perfromance in Merrily We Roll Along.

"There's so much about [this play] that is life-affirming and hopeful and fun. I think there's something about the way that play is done that is inherently fun and slightly anarchic and chaotic," he told BroadwayWorld. "But you know... it's also dealing with really really heavy stuff and I feel like the genius of Duncan and Johnny's play is that the darkness and the light can sit together in such a tonally specific place. It's a real it's an honor to get to perform it."

Watch in this video as Daniel chats more about the honor of leading this particular play, why he loves Broadway so much, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!