Photos: Meryl Streep, Martin Short and More Visit THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW

The world premiere of This World of Tomorrow starring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara is now running Off-Broadway at The Shed at Hudson Yards. See photos of Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Steve Martin and more visiting backstage!

This new play is written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on short stories written by Tom Hanks, and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

This World of Tomorrow tells the story of Bert Allenberry, a forlorn scientist from the future, who embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love as he returns again, and again, and again to one special day at the 1939 World's Fair in Queens, New York.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas