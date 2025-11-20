Photos: Meryl Streep, Martin Short and More Visit THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW

Check out photos of stars Tom Hanks and Kelli O'Hara with Rita Wilson, Chet Hanks and more.
The world premiere of This World of Tomorrow starring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara is now running Off-Broadway at The Shed at Hudson Yards. See photos of Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Steve Martin and more visiting backstage!
This new play is written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on short stories written by Tom Hanks, and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
This World of Tomorrow tells the story of Bert Allenberry, a forlorn scientist from the future, who embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love as he returns again, and again, and again to one special day at the 1939 World's Fair in Queens, New York.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Meryl Streep, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson. Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks, Martin Short, Steve Martin and Meryl Streep
Rita Wilson, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Kenny Leon, James Glossman, Steve Martin and Martin Short
Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks
Tom Hanks, Kelli O'Hara, Greg Naughton and Family
Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks
