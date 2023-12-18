Photos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on Broadway

The show stars Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko and more.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

Harmony Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Martyna Majok and boyfriend, Bobby Conte made the Broadway scene at “Harmony” at the Barrymore Theatre and congratulated the cast after the show.  

Check out photos below!

Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you’ve never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

The show stars Chip ZienSierra BoggessJulie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists: Sean BellDanny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman, and Steven TelseyAllison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick.  They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce LandryRhonnirose MantillaDaniel Z. MillerBenjamin H. MooreMatthew MuchaConstantine PappasKayleen SeidlKyla StoneBronwyn TarbotonKate WeslerStuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

 Photo credit: Paul Aphisit

Harmony
Zal Owen, Julie Benko, Martya Majok, Bobby Conte, Blake Roman

Harmony
Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Dan Hoy, Martyna Majok, Bobby Conte, Blake Roman




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Photo
Video: HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!

The cast of the Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical Harmony celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday, December 7th with a special post-matinee menorah lighting. See video of their celebration!

2
Interview: Danny Kornfeld Makes the Big Move to Broadway in HARMONY Photo
Interview: Danny Kornfeld Makes the Big Move to Broadway in HARMONY

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Danny Kornfeld as he discusses his Broadway debut in 'Harmony'.

3
Video: HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Photo
Video: HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night

All the stars came out to celebrate earlier this week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where Harmony, finally celebrated its opening night. In this video, watch as the cast tells us all about the new musical!

4
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of HARMONY on Broadway

Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and we're bringing you along on the red carpet as the guests arrived! Check out the photos here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Harmony Key Art Magnet Harmony Key Art Magnet
Harmony Piano Key Hoodie Harmony Piano Key Hoodie
Harmony Logo Pin Harmony Logo Pin
Harmony Logo Tee Harmony Logo Tee

More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington PostTheatre Critic Peter Marks Will Depart the Washington Post
Photos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on BroadwayPhotos: Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte Visit HARMONY on Broadway
Photos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATEPhotos: Get a First Look at Elle Fanning, Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More in APPROPRIATE
SOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances on BroadwaySOME LIKE IT HOT Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
WICKED
Ticket Central WONKA
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You