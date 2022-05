Photos: Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 Rocks NYU Skirball With EL NUEVO

Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 rocked NYU Skirball with a genre-redefining, multidisciplinary production - "El Nuevo Tango."

A standing ovation was a warm reception for the 16-member company which had just played to a sold-out house in Buenos Aires's famed "Ballena Azul," at CCK.

Coming up next - is a unique program with a classical focus, featuring works of Ginastera, Piazzolla & Suarez Paz, and others, performed by with N/S Consonance Chamber Orchestra and soloists Leonardo Suarez Paz (violin), Danny Miller(cello), Rodolfo Zanetti (bandoneon), Lisa Hansen(flute) and guest artists - members of Nuevo Tango Ballet:.

NYC JUNE 14, 7:30 PM Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100: Symphonic Tango - FREE