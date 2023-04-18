Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Lea Salonga, Christy Altomare, And More Celebrate Ahrens & Flaherty At Classic Stage Company's MAKE THEM HEAR YOU

The evening celebrated Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning writers of Ragtime, Anastasia, A Man of No Importance, and more. 

Apr. 18, 2023  

Check out photos from Classic Stage Company;s Make Them Hear You: Celebrating 40 Years of Ahrens and Flaherty. This unforgettable evening showcased songs from across the legendary careers of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning writers of Ragtime, Anastasia, A Man of No Importance, and more.

The event featured appearances from Broadway favorites wo-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime), Emmy Award winner Liz Callaway (Anastasia), and Grammy Award nominee Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ) will join the previously announced company, which includes Tony Award winner Lea Salonga (Once on this Island), Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (A Man of No Importance), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Shereen Ahmed (A Man of No Importance), Hannah Elless (Knoxville) and Jason Danieley (Knoxville).

The evening was directed by Jason Danieley. The music director for the concert was Daniel Green.





