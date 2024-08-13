Photos: Latrice Royale, Etai Benson & More Rehearse for Ogunquit's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are now underway for Little Shop of Horrors at Ogunquit Playhouse starring Etai Benson (Seymour), Talia Suskauer (Audrey), Adam Heller (Mushnik), and Edward Watts (Orin), and Latrice Royale (Audrey II). BroadwayWorld stopped by for a sneak peek and you can check out photos from inside the special day below!

Directed by Hunter Foster, the production will run August 22 - September 21. The musical features book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken, based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith, and directed by Hunter Foster.



A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.



The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski