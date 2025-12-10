Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Surprises Make-A-Wish Kid at Holiday Pop-Up

During a recent event with Teleflora and Make-A-Wish, Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth surprised Rooney, a 9-year-old wish kid from Virginia who is battling an inflammatory disorder. As part of her wish, Rooney visited New York City to see Wicked, also making a Wish Bear with Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the musical. Check out photos of the special moment below.

This year, floral delivery service Teleflora is partnering with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. On Tuesday, hundreds of people created their own custom Wish Bears in Rockefeller Center. With each bear, Teleflora donated $10 to Make-A-Wish, with a goal of raising $250,000 to benefit the children. Learn more here.

Chenoweth is currently starring on Broadway in The Queen of Versailles alongside Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham. It is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. The show, which previously announced its closing date as January 4, 2026, will now close at Broadway's St. James Theatre two weeks earlier, on Sunday, December 21.

Photo Credit: Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for Teleflora