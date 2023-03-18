Photos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West End

Last night, Friday 17 March, Kim Kardashian attended the West End production of the critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical with her son, Saint West, and friends.

Check out photos of Kim backstage with cast members Roger Bart, Ben Joyce and Amber Davies below!

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical currently stars Tony Award-winning Roger Bart and Ben Joyce as 'Doctor Emmett Brown' and 'Marty McFly' respectively, with Amber Davies as 'Lorraine Baines', Oliver Nicholas as 'George McFly', Jordan Benjamin as 'Goldie Wilson', Harry Jobson as 'Biff Tannen', Sophie Naglik as 'Jennifer Parker', Gary Trainor as 'Strickland', Will Haswell as alternate 'Marty McFly' and 'Dave McFly' and Emma Lloyd as 'Linda McFly'. Cory English takes over the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown' next week on Wednesday 22 March with Bart heading to Broadway to play the role from June.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Photo Credit: @pierresnaps