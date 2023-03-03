Photos: Julie Andrews, Billy Porter & More Gather to Honor Carol Burnett

Last night, an A-List group of stars gathered to celebrate the legendary Carol Burnett ahead of NBC's upcoming special celebrating her illustrious career.

Special guests attending this once-in-a-lifetime party included Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Cher, Julie Andrews, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Katy Perry, Jane Lynch, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Darren Criss, Kristen Wiig, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Susan Lucci, Vicki Lawrence, and many more. Check out photos below!

"Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream next day on Peacock.

The special will include musical performances from Peters, Porter, Lynch, Perry, Chenoweth and more. The musical tributes will pay homage to Carol's renowned career performances, including: "Old Friends," dedicated to Carol's 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews; "Only an Octave Apart," which Carol sang alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special "Sills and Burnett at the Met"; Carol's memorable songs from the hit film "Annie"; and a tribute to her classic theme song, "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together" from "The Carol Burnett Show."

The special will share some of the funniest and most memorable moments of Burnett's legendary career. From her Broadway debut in "Once Upon a Mattress," her early appearances on "The Garry Moore Show," her hit films "The Four Seasons," "A Wedding," "Pete 'n' Tillie," her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in "Annie," to her acclaimed sketch comedy series "The Carol Burnett Show," which ran for 11 seasons on CBS and played an instrumental role in the evolution of comedy.

Photos by: Todd Williamson/NBC, Casey Durkin/NBC, Trae Patton/NBC