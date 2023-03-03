Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Julie Andrews, Billy Porter & More Gather to Honor Carol Burnett

The two-hour special will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream next day on Peacock.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Last night, an A-List group of stars gathered to celebrate the legendary Carol Burnett ahead of NBC's upcoming special celebrating her illustrious career.

Special guests attending this once-in-a-lifetime party included Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Cher, Julie Andrews, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Katy Perry, Jane Lynch, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Darren Criss, Kristen Wiig, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Susan Lucci, Vicki Lawrence, and many more. Check out photos below!

"Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will also stream next day on Peacock.

The special will include musical performances from Peters, Porter, Lynch, Perry, Chenoweth and more. The musical tributes will pay homage to Carol's renowned career performances, including: "Old Friends," dedicated to Carol's 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews; "Only an Octave Apart," which Carol sang alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special "Sills and Burnett at the Met"; Carol's memorable songs from the hit film "Annie"; and a tribute to her classic theme song, "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together" from "The Carol Burnett Show."

The special will share some of the funniest and most memorable moments of Burnett's legendary career. From her Broadway debut in "Once Upon a Mattress," her early appearances on "The Garry Moore Show," her hit films "The Four Seasons," "A Wedding," "Pete 'n' Tillie," her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in "Annie," to her acclaimed sketch comedy series "The Carol Burnett Show," which ran for 11 seasons on CBS and played an instrumental role in the evolution of comedy.

Check out photos from the event here:

Photos by: Todd Williamson/NBC, Casey Durkin/NBC, Trae Patton/NBC



Related Stories
Photos: André De Shields Reprises Role of The Wiz With Brooklyn Nets Photo
Photos: André De Shields Reprises Role of The Wiz With Brooklyn Nets
See photos of Tony Award winner André De Shields reprising his role as The Wiz at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucs game at Barclays Center, Brooklyn.
Cherry Lane Theatre Bought By A24 Film Studio Photo
Cherry Lane Theatre Bought By A24 Film Studio
The Cherry Lane Theatre, located in New York City's Greenwich Village, has been bought by the film studio A24. A24 is the company behind the film adaptation of The Whale, as well as the critically-acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once. Other A24 films include The Humans, Hereditary, Zola, The Florida Project, Lady Bird, Moonlight, and more.
Ashley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Photo
Ashley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical
Ashley Park has joined the cast of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical. Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Gretchen Weiners in the original Broadway production of Mean Girls the musical. She joins Busy Philipps, Jenna Fischer, Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Reneé Rapp.
Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in New Comedy Film Photo
Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in New Comedy Film
Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman, and Megan Stalter will lead Sony's upcoming comedy My Ex-Friend's Wedding. The film will follow four childhood friends  that follows four childhood best friends who receive a drunken voicemail from a former member of their friend group the night before her wedding.

From This Author - Michael Major


Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in MY EX-FRIEND'S WEDDING FilmAriana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More to Star in MY EX-FRIEND'S WEDDING Film
March 3, 2023

Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Chloe Fineman, and Megan Stalter will lead Sony's upcoming comedy My Ex-Friend's Wedding. The film will follow four childhood friends  that follows four childhood best friends who receive a drunken voicemail from a former member of their friend group the night before her wedding.
Ashley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie MusicalAshley Park Joins MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical
March 3, 2023

Ashley Park has joined the cast of the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical. Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Gretchen Weiners in the original Broadway production of Mean Girls the musical. She joins Busy Philipps, Jenna Fischer, Tina Fey, Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Reneé Rapp.
Mckenna Grace Releases 'Bittersweet 16' EPMckenna Grace Releases 'Bittersweet 16' EP
March 3, 2023

Rising global superstar Mckenna Grace releases her debut EP, Bittersweet 16, now via Photo Finish Records.  The eagerly anticipated 8-track EP features Mckenna’s smash hit single, “Ugly Crier,” already released tracks “Checkered Vans,” and “Post Party Trauma” as well as five brand new songs including new single, “Buzzkill Baby”.
THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS Soundtrack Out NowTHE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS Soundtrack Out Now
March 3, 2023

The music for The Orville: New Horizons Original Television Soundtrack was composed by Joel McNeely (A Million Ways to Die in the West, Holes, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,) John Debney (The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book,) Andrew Cottee and Kevin Kaska (Jump!, Ghost Party).
VIDEO: Miley Cyrus & Disney Reunite for the Disney+ Original Special EventVIDEO: Miley Cyrus & Disney Reunite for the Disney+ Original Special Event
March 3, 2023

Miley Cyrus takes the stage for the Disney+ music event, “Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).” Miley performs songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright. Watch the video teaser now!
share