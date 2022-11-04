Photos: Joni Mitchell Joins the Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Backstage on Opening Night

Click Here for More on ALMOST FAMOUS

The curtain was raised last night as Broadway welcomed its newest musical, Almost Famous, based on Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe's iconic film of the same name, featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts.

Opening night guests for the evening included the legendary Joni Mitchell, who attended her first Broadway show ever and proclaimed it "even better than the movie." Check out photos of Mitchell with the cast backstage below!

Other first-nighters included Rolling Stone's Jann Wenner, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Clive Davis, Paul Rudd, the musical's co-creator Cameron Crowe, and a slew of Broadway elite, including Tommy Tune, Lynn Nottage, Vanessa Williams

Produced by Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel, Almost Famous features a book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Alex Nee, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas