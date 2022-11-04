Photos: Joni Mitchell Joins the Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Backstage on Opening Night
Almost Famous is now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
The curtain was raised last night as Broadway welcomed its newest musical, Almost Famous, based on Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe's iconic film of the same name, featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts.
Opening night guests for the evening included the legendary Joni Mitchell, who attended her first Broadway show ever and proclaimed it "even better than the movie." Check out photos of Mitchell with the cast backstage below!
Other first-nighters included Rolling Stone's Jann Wenner, Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, Clive Davis, Paul Rudd, the musical's co-creator Cameron Crowe, and a slew of Broadway elite, including Tommy Tune, Lynn Nottage, Vanessa Williams
Produced by Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel, Almost Famous features a book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.
The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Alex Nee, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.
The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Book Writer Cameron Crowe, Joni Mitchell, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes
Joni Mitchell and Book Writer Cameron Crowe
Director Jeremy Herrin, Book Writer Cameron Crowe, Joni Mitchell and Composer Tom Kitt
Katie Ladner, Julia Cassandra, Book Writer Cameron Crowe, Joni Mitchell, Solea Pfeiffer and Jana Djenné Jackson
Book Writer Cameron Crowe, Joni Mitchell, Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes
Joni Mittchell and Chris Wood
Book Writer Cameron Crowe, Joni Mitchell, Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes
Book Writer Cameron Crowe, Joni Mitchell, Producer Lia Vollack and Set Designer Derek McLane
Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Book Writer Cameron Crowe, Joni Mitchell, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes pose with The Cast
Book Writer Cameron Crowe and Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell, Solea Pfeiffer and Casey Likes
From This Author - Bruce Glikas
November 3, 2022
The cast for the Broadway premiere of Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy recently met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night PARADE at New York City Center
November 3, 2022
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: The New Lena Horne Theatre is Unveiled
November 3, 2022
Earlier this week, The Nederlander Organization unveiled the new Lena Horne Theatre in honor of the iconic entertainer and civil rights activist. This is the first Broadway theatre in history to be named for a Black woman. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the ceremony here!
Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's PARADE Takes Their First Bows
November 2, 2022
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden. The production opened with a gala performance on Tuesday, November 1, and runs through November 6, 2022.
Photos: Cameron Crowe & More Celebrate Opening of ALMOST FAMOUS Photo Exhibition
October 31, 2022
Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe and famed rock photographer Neal Preston hosted an Almost Famous Opening Reception Photo Exhibition, along with a few special guests at the Morrison Hotel Gallery. See photos here!