Photos: Jennifer Holliday Shines During her Diamond Series Concerts at 54 Below

Broadway icon Jennifer Holliday recently made her highly anticipated return to 54 Below as part of the venue's Diamond Series concerts!

See photos from her performances below!

Jennifer sang her own thrilling renditions of popular tunes and jazz standards from Broadway musicals along with her signature torch song of unrequited love from Dreamgirls. She also paid tribute to some of her favorite composers including George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter, and Duke Ellington accompanied by a sextet of New York's most accomplished musicians.