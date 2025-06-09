Photos: Emmy-Winner Jean Smart Stars In CALL ME IZZY On Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out first look photos of the world premiere production of Call Me Izzy on Broadway starring six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Jean Smart (“Hacks”, The Man Who Came To Dinner).

The 12-week limited engagement is now playing at Studio 54 (254 W. 54th St) from May 24 – August 17, 2025, with an opening night set for this Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Written by Jamie Wax (Evangeline, CBS News) and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George), Call Me Izzy is a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. It is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination.

Jean Smart’s versatility as an actor transcends mediums and genres. From her Tony Award Nominated performance in The Man Who Came to Dinner opposite Nathan Lane, to her iconic TV roles as sweet, guileless Charlene on “Designing Women” and now her powerful, Emmy Award-winning performance as Deborah Vance in HBO’s “Hacks”, Smart effortlessly shifts between comedy and drama. She made history with her 2021 Emmy Award win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Hacks”, joining Betty White as the only other actor to complete the comedy trifecta of having an Emmy in the Comedy Lead, Supporting and Guest categories. That win, along with several others for “Hacks”, has placed her in an elite group of actors who have swept all five major TV awards in a single television season — Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Television Critics Association.

Call Me Izzy features Scenic Design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (McNeal – Assoc., My Fair Lady - Assoc.), Lighting Design by two-time Tony Award winner Donald Holder (South Pacific, The Lion King), Costume Design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker (Little Shop of Horrors, “Saturday Night Live”) and Sound Design by Beth Lake (McNeal, Uncle Vanya). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting (Eureka Day, Mary Jane), David Caparelliotis, CSA and Joseph Gery. Production Stage Manager is Howard Tilkin (Funny Girl, Lempicka), and the production’s Technical Supervisor is Juniper Street Productions (The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Two-time Tony Award nominee Johanna Day is the Standby for Ms. Smart.