Photos: Jamaal Fields-Green in MJ on Tour

This summer, Jamaal Fields-Green assumed the title role of ‘MJ’ after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London’s West End. Get a first look at photos below!

Jamaal Fields-Green is joined on tour by Jordan Markus (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon), Jed Resnick (Dave), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).



The ensemble includes Jojo Carmichael (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Jōvan Dansberry (Randy Jackson/Ensemble), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Erik Hamilton (MJ/Michael Standby), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Amber Jackson (Ensemble), Faith Jones (Swing), Jacobi Kai (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble) and Charles P. Way (Swing).



He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold-out crowds on Broadway, in London’s West End, and in cities throughout America.