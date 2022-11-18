Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& Juliet
Photos: & JULIET Opening Night Brings Out Broadway And Pop Royalty!

The new musical features iconic hit pop songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin.

Nov. 18, 2022  

The highly anticipated new musical, & Juliet, is now officially open on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

The & Juliet red carpet attracted a unique mixture of pop culture and Broadway icons including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Emmy Award-winning actress Annie Murphy, Tony-nominees Jesse Mueller and Keala Settle, *NSYNC's JC Chazes and the man of the hour himself, Max Martin. See photos from the celebration below!

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

The full company of & Juliet includes Brandon Antonio (Broadway Debut), Michael Iván Carrier (Broadway Debut), Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane (Broadway Debut), Alaina Vi Maderal (Broadway Debut), Daniel J. Maldonado (Broadway Debut), Joe Moeller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael (Broadway Debut), Matt Raffy (Broadway Debut), Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Broadway Debut) and Rachel Webb (Broadway Debut). They join the previously announced cast members Lorna Courtney, making her Broadway principal debut as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' (Broadway Debut), Melanie La Barrie as 'Angelique' (who makes her Broadway debut reprising the role she originated in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo (Broadway Debut), and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois' (Broadway Debut).

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Chris Martin and Max Martin

Chris Martin and Max Martin

Chris Martin

Chris Martin

Chris Martin and Max Martin

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Keala Settle and Jessie Mueller

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell

David West Read, Max Martin, Jennifer Weber and Luke Sheppard

& JulietBill Sherman, David West Read, Max Martin, Jennifer Weber, Luke Sheppard and Dominic Fallacaro

David West Read, Max Martin, Jennifer Weber and Luke Sheppard

Eva Price and Jennifer Weber

Eva Price and Jennifer Weber

Tim Headington, Max Martin, Jenny Petersson, Eva Price and Theresa Steele Page

Felicia Culotta, Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page

Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page

JC Chasez

JC Chasez

Jennifer HuYoung and JC Chasez

Jennifer HuYoung and JC Chasez

Lea DeLaria

Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki

Jessica Phillips

Jessica Phillips

Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy and David West Read

Annie Murphy and David West Read

Annie Murphy and David West Read

Cody Rigsby

Cody Rigsby

Jessie Mueller and Jeanna de Waal

Jessie Mueller

Jessie Mueller

Jessie Mueller and Keala Settle

& JulietKeala Settle

Keala Settle

Keala Settle

Matthew Murphy

Matthew Murphy and Ryan Scott Oliver

Juwan Crawley

Max Martin and Jenny Petersson

Jenny Petersson, Doris Sandberg and Max Martin

Doris Sandberg and Max Martin

Max Martin

Brady Richards and Costume Designer Paloma Young

Ben Rappaport

Ben Rappaport

Ben Rappaport

Joan Allen and Tina Landau

Rina Pocket and Associate Esosa Oviasu

Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Rami Yacoub and Steven Savan

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Eddie Cooper and Lilli Cooper

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li

Tomas Matos

Tomas Matos

Jason SweetTooth Williams and Joe Iconis

Samantha Williams

Samantha Williams

Tiler Peck

Tiler Peck

Tiler Peck

Melinda Griswold and Alex Griswold

Cody Renard Richard

Cody Renard Richard

CJ Johnston, Jen Namoff, Jessie Mueller and Carly Hughes

Ashley Longshore

Ashley Longshore

Ryan Raftery and Ashley Longshore

Ashley Longshore

Meena Harris

Carly Hughes

Carly Hughes

Barrett Doss

Barrett Doss

Martyna Majok

Martyna Majok

Keala Settle and Jessica Phillips

Conor McKenzie

Conor McKenzie

Julia Mattison

Julia Mattison




