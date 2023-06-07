Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards

The 2023 Drama Desk Awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 6 at the iconic Sardi's Restaurant. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night below!

Check out the full list of winners here.

Those in attendance included Mandy Patinkin (Evita), Kathryn Grody (The Marriage of Bette and Boo), Jessica Chastain (A Doll’s House), Sean Hayes (Goodnight, Oscar), Tovah Feldshuh(Funny Girl), Ellen Burstyn (Same Time, Next Year), Jodie Comer (Prima Facie), Annaleigh Ashfold (Sweeney Todd), J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Alex Newell (Shucked), Paolo Montalban (Funny Girl), Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Shucked), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Suzan-Lori Parks(Plays for the Plagued Year), Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Some Like It Hot), Beowulf Borritt (New York, New York), Emilio Sosa (Ain’t No Mo’), Ryan J Haddad (american (tele)visions), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Between Riverside and Crazy), Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), Matthew López and Amber Ruffin (Some Like It Hot) and many others!

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. What sets the Drama Desk Awardsapart is that they are voted on and bestowed by critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. Founded in 1949, The Drama Desk Awards honor all aspects of New York’s professional theater.