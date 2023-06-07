Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards

The 2023 Drama Desk Awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 6 at the iconic Sardi's Restaurant.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 3 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 4 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON

The 2023 Drama Desk Awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 6 at the iconic Sardi's Restaurant. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the big night below!

Check out the full list of winners here.

Those in attendance included Mandy Patinkin (Evita), Kathryn Grody (The Marriage of Bette and Boo), Jessica Chastain (A Doll’s House), Sean Hayes (Goodnight, Oscar), Tovah Feldshuh(Funny Girl), Ellen Burstyn (Same Time, Next Year), Jodie Comer (Prima Facie), Annaleigh Ashfold (Sweeney Todd), J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot), Alex Newell (Shucked), Paolo Montalban (Funny Girl), Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Shucked), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Suzan-Lori Parks(Plays for the Plagued Year), Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Some Like It Hot), Beowulf Borritt (New York, New York), Emilio Sosa (Ain’t No Mo’), Ryan J Haddad (american (tele)visions), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Between Riverside and Crazy), Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), Matthew López and Amber Ruffin (Some Like It Hot) and many others!

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories. What sets the Drama Desk Awardsapart is that they are voted on and bestowed by critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. Founded in 1949, The Drama Desk Awards honor all aspects of New York’s professional theater.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Miriam Silverman

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Miriam Silverman

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Kevin Del Aguila

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Kevin Del Aguila

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Alex Newell

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Alex Newell

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Stephen McKinley Henderson

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Stephen McKinley Henderson

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Stephen McKinley Henderson

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Ellen Burstyn

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Ellen Burstyn

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Jodie Comer

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Jodie Comer

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Emilio Sosa

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Emilio Sosa

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Gregg Barnes

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Gregg Barnes

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Alex Neumann

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Alex Neumann

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Jordan E. Cooper

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Jordan E. Cooper

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Mia M. Neal

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Mia M. Neal

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Carla Hoke-Miller, David Barbour, Charles Wright, Anne del Castillo

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Natasha Chivers

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Natasha Chivers

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Emilio Sosa, Mia M. Neal, Jordan E. Cooper

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Natasha Katz

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Natasha Katz

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
B.H. Barry

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
B.H. Barry

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
The company of PUBLIC OBSCENITIES

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Tim Hatley

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Tim Hatley

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Paolo Montalban

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Paolo Montalban

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Beowulf Boritt

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Jessica Chastain

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Jessica Chastain

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Sean Hayes, Jessica Chastain

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Sean Hayes

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Sean Hayes

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Annaleigh Ashford

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Suzan-Lori Parks

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Suzan-Lori Parks

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Brandy Clark

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Brandy Clark

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Bryan Carter

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Bryan Carter

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Amy Herzog

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Amy Herzog

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Shaina Taub

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Shaina Taub

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Tovah Feldshuh

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Tovah Feldshuh

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Matthew Lopez

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Matthew Lopez

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Matthew Lopez, Casey Nicholaw, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Casey Nicholaw

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Casey Nicholaw

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Myles Frost

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Myles Frost

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Thomas Kail

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Thomas Kail

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Brian Moreland, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Tom Kirdahy

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Brian Moreland, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Tom Kirdahy

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Greg Nobile, Kristin Caskey

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Greg Nobile, Kristin Caskey

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Ryan J. Haddad

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Ryan J. Haddad

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Roy Furman

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Roy Furman

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Neil Meron, Robert Wankel

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Neil Meron, Robert Wankel

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Jason Robert Brown

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Jason Robert Brown

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Kathryn Grody, Mandy Patinkin

Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Kathryn Grody, Mandy Patinkin



RELATED STORIES

1
Miranda, Feldshuh, and More Will Present at the Drama Desk Awards Photo
Miranda, Feldshuh, and More Will Present at the Drama Desk Awards

Presenters for the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards have been announced! Learn more about who will be giving out awards on the big night!

2
& JULIET, KPOP, SHUCKED & More Nominated for ACCA Awards Photo
& JULIET, KPOP, SHUCKED & More Nominated for ACCA Awards

Actors’ Equity Association’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs has revealed the nominees for this season’s ACCA Award, honoring the chorus performers in a Broadway show.

3
FAT HAM, TITANIQUE & More Win 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Photo
FAT HAM, TITANIQUE & More Win 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, just announced the winners of the 12th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

4
Florida Teacher Receives Excellence in Theatre Education Award Photo
Florida Teacher Receives Excellence in Theatre Education Award

Theatre director/teacher Jason Zembuch Young of South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida, will receive the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... (read more about this author)

Photos: Go Inside The 2nd Annual BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY Awards!Photos: Go Inside The 2nd Annual BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY Awards!
Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Toasts Jordan E. Cooper and AIN'T NO MO'Photos: Whoopi Goldberg Toasts Jordan E. Cooper and AIN'T NO MO'
Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera AwardsPhotos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
Photos: BroadwayWorld Celebrates 20 Years with Star-Studded Benefit Concert at Sony HallPhotos: BroadwayWorld Celebrates 20 Years with Star-Studded Benefit Concert at Sony Hall

Videos

Video: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura Linney Video Video: Jessica Hecht Opens Up About Her Intimate Stagetime with Laura Linney
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You