Photos: Inside Primary Stages' 40th Anniversary Gala

PRIMARY STAGES just hosted its 40th Anniversary Gala, honoring Primary Stages Board President Marla Persky with the 2024 Einhorn Mentorship Award. The evening also honored The Laurents/Hatcher Foundation with the Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award.

The Einhorn Mentorship Award is awarded each year to someone in the Primary Stages community who has been a true mentor and inspiration to those who work with them. Past recipients include Kate Hamill, Carl Andress, Charles Busch, Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Senior, Judy Gold, Adam Gwon, and Sharon Washington. As Board President, Marla Persky has led Primary Stages through pandemic recovery, mentored senior staff with deep care and commitment, and built a career of empowering women in the legal field. Primary Stages is thrilled to be honoring her with the 2024 Einhorn Mentorship Award.

Created in memory of Primary Stages' late Artistic Director Andrew Leynse, the Andrew Leynse Commitment to New Plays Award is given each year to a member of the Primary Stages community who has been a dedicated champion of new plays and new playwrights.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski