Photos: Inside Opening Night of the World Premiere of NOIR Starring Christy Altomare, Adam Kantor & Morgan Marcell

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is presenting the world premiere musical Noir, directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak through July 3, 2022 in the Hubbard Theatre. Noir includes Broadway veterans Christy Altomare (Broadway: Anastasia, Mamma Mia!) as Scarlet, Adam Kantor (Broadway: The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof) as The Neighbor and Morgan Marcell (Broadway: Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, Bandstand) as The Wife.

Check out photos from opening night!

A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then a couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession. Soon he finds himself drawn into a web of love, lies, deceit, and danger. Inspired by classic film noir, this new musical is written by Broadway artists Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Star Trek Discovery), directed by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia), and choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia (Film: Tick Tick Boom - additional choreography, Encores: Gone Missing).

The cast also includes Sinclair Daniel (Shakespeare Theatre Company: Peter Pan and Wendy) as The Kid, David Guzman (Broadway: Hamilton, Disney's Newsies) as The Husband, Clifton Samuels (Broadway: Follies, Amazing Grace) as The Boss, and Voltaire Wade-Greene (Broadway: Hamilton) as The Goon.