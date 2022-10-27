Photos: Inside Opening Night of STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY, Starring Ralph Fiennes
The Shed presents David Hare's Straight Line Crazy, through December 18. The production officially opened last night. Check out photos from the opening night below!
Following an acclaimed run this spring at The Bridge Theatre in London, Straight Line Crazy delves into the questionable legacy of Robert Moses and his enduring impact on New York. The play presents an imagined retelling of the arc of Moses's controversial career in two decisive moments: his rise to power in the late 1920s and the public outcry against the corrosive effects of that power in the mid-1950s.
For 40 uninterrupted years, Robert Moses was considered the most powerful man in New York as he envisioned and built public works whose aftereffects determine how New Yorkers experience the city to this day. Hare's play exposes Moses's iron will, which exploited weaknesses in the state and city governments as he worked to remake public space. Though never elected to political office, he manipulated those who were through a mix of guile, charm, and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City's working class, he created new parks, new bridges, and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors. However, Moses often achieved these public works at the expense of disempowered New Yorkers, particularly people of color, living in the way of and near his projects. In the 1950s, groups of citizens began to organize against his schemes and the prioritization of cars over public transportation, campaigning for a very different idea of what a city should be.
Photo Credit: Jason Crowley/BFA
Zonia Pelensky, Griffin Dunne
David Bromley, Alana Maria, Judith Roddy, Ralph Fiennes, Al Coppola, Adam Silver, Danny Webb, Andrew Lewis, Krysten Peck, Mary Stillwaggon Stewart, Alisha Bailey
Raúl Esparza
Brooke Shields, Raúl Esparza
Michael Imperioli, Christopher McDonald
Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict
David Bromley, Alana Maria, Ralph Fiennes, Al Coppola, Mary Stillwaggon Stewart, Alisha Bailey
Janice Billingsley, Bob Billingsley
Timothy Olyphant, Josh Hamilton
Jack Huston, Stella Huston
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harriet Walter, David Hare
Ralph Fiennes, Alex Poots
David Bromley, Alana Maria, Judith Roddy, Ralph Fiennes, Al Coppola, Adam Silver, Danny Webb, Andrew Lewis, Krysten Peck, Mary Stillwaggon Stewart, Alisha Bailey
David Bromley, Alana Maria, Ralph Fiennes, Al Coppola, Mary Stillwaggon Stewart, Alisha Bailey
David Bromley, Alana Maria, Ralph Fiennes, Al Coppola, Mary Stillwaggon Stewart, Alisha Bailey
David Bromley, Alana Maria, Al Coppola, Mary Stillwaggon Stewart, Alisha Bailey
Lia Smith, Justin Bartha
