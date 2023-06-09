Photos: Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

On Monday, June 5, Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the Opening Night of Days of Wine and Roses. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the world premiere musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, music & lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel, and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Days of Wine and Roses stars Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) and Brian d’Arcy James (Into the Woods), with Steven Booth (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), Bill English (Anything Goes), Nicole Ferguson (Merrily We Roll Along), Olivia Hernandez (Plaza Suite), Byron Jennings (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), David Jennings (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical), Ted Koch (To Kill A Mockingbird), Ella Dane Morgan (Waitress), Scarlett Unger (Off-Broadway debut), and Kelcey Watson (The Oresteia).

On June 23, 24, and 25 Kelli O'Hara will not be appearing in Days of Wine and Roses. The role of Kirsten Arnesen will be played by Elena Shaddow (The Visit) at these four performances.

Days of Wine and Roses is now open for a limited engagement, now extended through Sunday, July 16th Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James star in a searing new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950's New York and struggling against themselves to rebuild a family.

Adapted from JP Miller’s 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, composer & lyricist Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins) and playwright Craig Lucas (An American in Paris) reunite in their first collaboration since their acclaimed The Light in the Piazza. A world premiere musical directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen).

Days of Wine and Roses features choreography by Sergio Trujillo & Karla Puno Garcia, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, music contractor Antoine Silverman, orchestrations by Adam Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown, and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA. Judith Schoenfeld serves as the production stage manager.