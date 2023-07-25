Photos: Inside Opening Night of Candrice Jones' FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater

Flex is running off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.
POPULAR
Lincoln Center Theater just celebrated opening night of Flex, a new play by Candrice Jones directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Check out photos from inside the big night below!
Flex features Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique and Tamera Tomakili and sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Adam Honore, and sound by Palmer Hefferan. Charles M. Turner III is the Stage Manager.
FLEX tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Arkansas. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas. Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart? Or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water? This powerful new play by Candrice Jones celebrates the fierce athleticism of women's basketball with all the adrenaline and swagger of a four-quarter game.
Photo Credit: Chasi Annexy
Alaina Kai Chester, Halili Knox, Stephanie Everett and Eboni Edwards
Sound Designer Palmer Hefferan
Playwright Candrice Jones
Dramaturg Kim Euell and Candrice Jones
Kim Euell, Candrice Jones, director Lileana Blain-Cruz and basketball consultant Amber Batchelor
Candrice Jones and Lileana Blain-Cruz
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Candrice Jones and assistant director Kayla Amani
Ciara Monique, Tamera Tomakili and Brittany Bellizeare
The Cast
Erica Matthews
The cast and creative team
Brittany Bellizeare, Renita Lewis, Ciara Monique, Erica Matthews, Tamera Tomakili
Christiana Clark, Brittany Bellizeare, Renita Lewis, Ciara Monique, Erica Matthews, Tamera Tomakili
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You