Photos: Inside Opening Night of Candrice Jones' FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater

Flex is running off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Lincoln Center Theater just celebrated opening night of Flex, a new play by Candrice Jones directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Flex features Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique and Tamera Tomakili and sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Adam Honore, and sound by Palmer Hefferan.  Charles M. Turner III is the Stage Manager.

FLEX tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Arkansas. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas. Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart? Or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water? This powerful new play by Candrice Jones celebrates the fierce athleticism of women's basketball with all the adrenaline and swagger of a four-quarter game.

Photo Credit: Chasi Annexy

Flex
Alaina Kai Chester, Halili Knox, Stephanie Everett and Eboni Edwards

Flex
Sound Designer Palmer Hefferan

Flex
Playwright Candrice Jones

Flex
Dramaturg Kim Euell and Candrice Jones

Flex
Kim Euell, Candrice Jones, director Lileana Blain-Cruz and basketball consultant Amber Batchelor

Flex
Candrice Jones and Lileana Blain-Cruz

Flex
Lileana Blain-Cruz

Flex
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Candrice Jones and assistant director Kayla Amani

Flex
Ciara Monique, Tamera Tomakili and Brittany Bellizeare

Flex
The Cast

Flex
Erica Matthews

Flex
The cast and creative team

Flex
Brittany Bellizeare, Renita Lewis, Ciara Monique, Erica Matthews, Tamera Tomakili

Flex
Christiana Clark, Brittany Bellizeare, Renita Lewis, Ciara Monique, Erica Matthews, Tamera Tomakili




RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: FLEX Opens at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Review Roundup: FLEX Opens at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater just celebrated opening night of Flex, a new play by Candrice Jones directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.  Check out what the critics are saying.

More Hot Stories For You

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Release Cast Album Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy JamesDAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Release Cast Album Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James
Video: Watch an Exclusive Performance of 'Zombie' from FELA! at Olney Theatre CenterVideo: Watch an Exclusive Performance of 'Zombie' from FELA! at Olney Theatre Center
Shop Souvenirs and Merch from THE COTTAGE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!Shop Souvenirs and Merch from THE COTTAGE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This FallRachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SHUCKED

Recommended For You