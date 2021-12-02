Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group

The production is led by Emmy Award-winning actor Bradley Whitford.

Dec. 2, 2021  

Performances of five-time Tony Award-winning production of "A Christmas Carol" began this week at the Ahmanson Theatre. Get a look inside the show's star-studded opening night below!

Led by Emmy Award-winning actor Bradley Whitford (Ebenezer Scrooge), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past) and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig), this magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, was adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child") and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus ("Matilda").

The cast also includes Chante Carmel as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Sebastian Ortiz and Cade Robertson alternating as Tiny Tim, Brett Ryback as George, Harry Thornton as Young Ebenezer, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou as Little Fan and Grace Yoo as Jess. Celia Mei Rubin and Andrew Mayer are standbys.

A holiday masterpiece for all ages, "A Christmas Carol" opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Breaking several box office records at the Lyceum Theatre, the production took home five 2020 Tony Awards for Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone) and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker), sweeping all categories in which it was nominated. It also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. "A Christmas Carol" will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year. In addition to this production, a second U.S. production of "A Christmas Carol" will play San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre this holiday season.

This timeless - and timely - tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatregoers into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

"A Christmas Carol" features scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Remy Kurs; music supervision by Paul Staroba; music coordination by Howard Joines; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger; movement by Lizzi Gee; and direction by Thomas Caruso.

Learn more at https://www.achristmascaroltour.com/

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Company members pose before the opening night performance of ?A Christmas Carol? at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre on Dec. 1, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Nicholas Gingold/Captur

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Bradley Whitford

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Alex Newell, Kate Burton and Glory Yepassis-Zembrou

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Alex Newell, Kate Burton and Glory Yepassis-Zembrou

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Alex Newell

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Brielle Underwood and Blair Underwood

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Kate Burton and Morgan Ritchie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Center Theatre Group Board Member Richard Weitz, Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Kate Burton and Alan Mandell

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Brielle Underwood, Blair Underwood and Center Theatre Group Board Member Richard Weitz

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Blair Underwood, Josh Clapper, Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman, Jana Bezdek and Center Theatre Group Board Member Richard Weitz

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Neel Keller and Bill Wrubel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and Josh Clapper

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Blair Underwood

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Dule Hill

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
South LA Cafe Community Foundation Founders Celia Ward-Wallace and Joe Ward-Wallace

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Center Theatre Group Board Member Richard Weitz and Jane Kaczmarek

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Center Theatre Group Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman and Josh Clapper

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Montana Jacobowitz

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Behzad Dabu

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Peter Paige

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Amy Landecker

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Charles Shaughnessy

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Rob Howell and Lizzi Gee

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Tessa Auberjonois

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Matthew Morrison

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Christian Barillas

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Jules Willcox

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Erin Pineda

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Tiffany Lonsdale

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Rachel Prather

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Jennifer Leigh Warren

Photos: Inside Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Center Theatre Group
Kate Linder


