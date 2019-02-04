Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase and the Cast of KISS ME, KATE!

Click Here for More Articles on KISS ME KATE

Get an inside look at rehearsals for Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Kiss Me, Kate, featuring a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, directed by Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle with music direction by Paul Gemignani.

Kiss Me, Kate stars Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase and Corbin Bleu. The cast also includes Terence Archie, Mel Johnson Jr., James T. Lane, Stephanie Styles, Adrienne Walker, Lance Coadie Williams and John Pankow.

Kiss Me, Kate begins preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

For more information, please visit Roundabout Theatre Company's website at roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

