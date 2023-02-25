Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAMELOT!
Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).
Check out rehearsal photos below!
The cast features Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel), Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), and Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac).
Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May" and the title song "Camelot."
Featured in the ensemble are Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Sola Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.
The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot will feature choreography by Byron Easley and will have sets by Michael Yeargan; costumes by Jennifer Moeller; lighting by Lap Chi Chu; sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake; projections by 59 Productions; casting by The Telsey Office, Adam Caldwell , CSA; vocal and dialect coaching by Kate Wilson; and fight direction by B.H. Barry. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing CAMELOT's original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittman. Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo
Artistic Director/ Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater Andre Bishop
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin
Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap and Jordan Donica
Director Bartlett Sher
Director Bartlett Sher
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap
Phillipa Soo and The Company of "Camelot"
Delphi Borich, Ann Sanders and Tesia Kwarteng
Phillipa Soo and The Company of "Camelot"
Phillipa Soo and The Company of "Camelot"
Phillipa Soo and The Company of "Camelot"
Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo
Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo
Director Bartlett Sher and Choreographer Byron Easley
Dakin Matthews and Andrew Burnap
Dakin Matthews and Andrew Burnap
Consulting Producer Cambra Overend and Director Bartlett Sher
The Cast of "Camelot" including Fergie Philippe, Dakin Matthews, Anthony Michael Lopez, Phillipa Soo, Danny Wolohan, Monte Greene Jordan Danica, Camden McKinnon, Andrew Burnap, Taylor Trensch and Marilee Talkington, Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Sola Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros and Paul Whitty
Fergie Philippe, Dakin Matthews, Anthony Michael Lopez, Phillipa Soo, Danny Wolohan, Monte Greene Jordan Danica, Camden McKinnon, Andrew Burnap, Taylor Trensch and Marilee Talkington
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin, Fergie Philippe, Dakin Matthews, Anthony Michael Lopez, Phillipa Soo, Danny Wolohan, Monte Greene Jordan Danica, Camden McKinnon, Andrew Burnap, Taylor Trensch, Marilee Talkington and Director Bartlett Sher
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Director Bartlett Sher
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Director Bartlett Sher
Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica and Andrew Burnap
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin and Director Bartlett Sher
Taylor Trensch and Marilee Talkington
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin and Director Bartlett Sher
Matthew Michael Lopez, Danny Wolohan and Fergie Philippe
Associate Choreographer Sarah Parker and Choreographer Byron Easley
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin, Fight Director B.H. Barry, Director Bartlett Sher and Choreographer Byron Easley
Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo
Jordan Donica and Phillipa Soo
|
|