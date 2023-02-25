Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAMELOT!

Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Feb. 25, 2023  

Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The cast features Dakin Matthews (as Merlyn/Pellinore), Taylor Trensch (as Mordred), Marilee Talkington (as Morgan Le Fey), Anthony Michael Lopez (as Sir Dinadan), Fergie Philippe (as Sir Sagramore), Danny Wolohan (as Sir Lionel), Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), and Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac).

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May" and the title song "Camelot."

Featured in the ensemble are Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Sola Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros, and Paul Whitty.

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot will feature choreography by Byron Easley and will have sets by Michael Yeargan; costumes by Jennifer Moeller; lighting by Lap Chi Chu; sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake; projections by 59 Productions; casting by The Telsey Office, Adam Caldwell , CSA; vocal and dialect coaching by Kate Wilson; and fight direction by B.H. Barry. Music Director Kimberly Grigsby will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing CAMELOT's original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance and choral arrangements by Trude Rittman. Charles Means is the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Camelot
Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo

Camelot
Artistic Director/ Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater Andre Bishop

Camelot
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin

Camelot
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin

Camelot
Phillipa Soo, Andrew Burnap and Jordan Donica

Camelot
Director Bartlett Sher

Camelot
Director Bartlett Sher

Camelot
Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Phillipa Soo

Camelot
Phillipa Soo and The Company of "Camelot"

Camelot
Delphi Borich, Ann Sanders and Tesia Kwarteng

Camelot
Phillipa Soo and The Company of "Camelot"

Camelot
Phillipa Soo and The Company of "Camelot"

Camelot
Phillipa Soo

Camelot
Phillipa Soo and The Company of "Camelot"

Camelot
Phillipa Soo

Camelot
Jordan Donica

Camelot
Jordan Donica

Camelot
Jordan Donica

Camelot
Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo

Camelot
Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo

Camelot
Director Bartlett Sher and Choreographer Byron Easley

Camelot
Dakin Matthews and Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Dakin Matthews and Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Consulting Producer Cambra Overend and Director Bartlett Sher

Camelot
The Cast of "Camelot" including Fergie Philippe, Dakin Matthews, Anthony Michael Lopez, Phillipa Soo, Danny Wolohan, Monte Greene Jordan Danica, Camden McKinnon, Andrew Burnap, Taylor Trensch and Marilee Talkington, Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Sola Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros and Paul Whitty

Camelot
Fergie Philippe, Dakin Matthews, Anthony Michael Lopez, Phillipa Soo, Danny Wolohan, Monte Greene Jordan Danica, Camden McKinnon, Andrew Burnap, Taylor Trensch and Marilee Talkington

Camelot
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin, Fergie Philippe, Dakin Matthews, Anthony Michael Lopez, Phillipa Soo, Danny Wolohan, Monte Greene Jordan Danica, Camden McKinnon, Andrew Burnap, Taylor Trensch, Marilee Talkington and Director Bartlett Sher

Camelot
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Director Bartlett Sher

Camelot
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Director Bartlett Sher

Camelot
Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica and Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin and Director Bartlett Sher

Camelot
Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Andrew Burnap

Camelot
Phillipa Soo

Camelot
Phillipa Soo

Camelot
Jordan Donica

Camelot
Jordan Donica

Camelot
Taylor Trensch and Marilee Talkington

Camelot
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin and Director Bartlett Sher

Camelot
Matthew Michael Lopez, Danny Wolohan and Fergie Philippe

Camelot
Associate Choreographer Sarah Parker and Choreographer Byron Easley

Camelot
Book Writer Aaron Sorkin, Fight Director B.H. Barry, Director Bartlett Sher and Choreographer Byron Easley

Camelot
Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo

Camelot
Jordan Donica and Phillipa Soo

Camelot
Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on Broadway
Watch a sneak peek of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap, and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, beginning previews on Broadway next month!
Photo & Video: First Look at Burnap, Soo and Donica in CAMELOT Photo
Photo & Video: First Look at Burnap, Soo and Donica in CAMELOT
Get a first look at photo and video of the stars of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot: Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac)!
Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for CAMELOT Photo
Photos: Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals for CAMELOT
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Lerner & Loewe's Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, featuring Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica and more.
Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, and More Join CAMELOT; Full Cast Announced! Photo
Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, and More Join CAMELOT; Full Cast Announced!
Further casting has been announced for Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater! Learn more about the cast here, as well as how to purchase tickets for the upcoming production!

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

... (read more about this author)

Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on BroadwayVideo: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAMELOT on Broadway
February 25, 2023

Watch a sneak peek of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap, and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater, beginning previews on Broadway next month!
Video: Andrew Lippa and Rachel Tucker Get Ready to Celebrate 30 Years of JOHN & JENVideo: Andrew Lippa and Rachel Tucker Get Ready to Celebrate 30 Years of JOHN & JEN
January 31, 2023

Direct from a London season, Rachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay will reprise their starring roles in a brand-new version of 'John & Jen' by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. The performance, which celebrates the musical's 30th anniversary, will take place February 9, 2023 at New York's famed 54 Below. Watch a preview of the concert in this video!
Video: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & More Get Ready to Bring SUNSET BOULEVARD to the Kennedy CenterVideo: Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena & More Get Ready to Bring SUNSET BOULEVARD to the Kennedy Center
January 26, 2023

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is presenting Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. In this video watch as Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena and more give us a sneak peek!
Video: Hanging with the New Queens of SIX on BroadwayVideo: Hanging with the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
January 22, 2023

Just last month, the new queens of Broadway's Six took their first bows at the Lena Horne Theatre. Now they are checking in with BroadwayWorld! Watch this video as we chat with Broadway's new leading ladies.
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals Now with the Cast of THE WANDERERS!Video: Go Inside Rehearsals Now with the Cast of THE WANDERERS!
January 16, 2023

Rehearsals are now underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's New York premiere of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein. The cast features Katie Holmes as 'Julia Cheever,' Sarah Cooper as 'Sophie,' Lucy Freyer as 'Esther,' Dave Klasko as 'Schmuli,' and Eddie Kaye Thomas as 'Abe.' Meet the company in this fun, new video!
share