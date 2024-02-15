Photos: Huey Lewis Greets Fans at THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL Box Office Opening

Huey Lewis was on hand for the opening of the box office for the upcoming new musical The Heart of Rock and Roll. Lewis was there to offer the “Power of Love” special, which allowed ticket buyers to purchase tickets to The Heart of Rock and Roll for $19.85 in honor of the year 1985, the year that the “Power of Love” was released. The first 50 ticket buyers also had the opportunity to have a polaroid photo taken and meet Huey Lewis.

BroadwayWorld was there for the box office opening and appearance. Check out photos below!

The Heart of Rock and Roll, a new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, will open on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theatre (138 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036). Previews will begin on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opening night is set for Monday, April 22, 2024.

The principal cast features Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe and John Dossett.

The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Tommy Bracco, TyNia René Brandon, Olivia Cece, Taylor Marie Daniel, Lindsay Joan, Ross Lekites, Robin Masella, Kara Menendez, Joe Moeller, Jennifer Noble, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Kevin Pariseau, Robert Pendilla, and Leah Read.

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

The production will feature a book by Jonathan A. Abrams, and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, musical direction by Will Van Dyke, choreography is by Lorin Latarro and The Heart of Rock and Roll will be directed by Gordon Greenberg.

The additional creative team is Derek McLane (Scenic Designer), Jen Caprio (Costume Designer), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer), John Shivers (Sound Designer), Nikiya Mathis (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam CSA (Casting Director), and Justin Scribner (Production Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas