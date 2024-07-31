Photos: HELL'S KITCHEN Star Shoshana Bean Pays A Visit To Broadway Artists Alliance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Recently Broadway Artists Alliance welcomed a special guest: Broadway powerhouse, recording artist, and two-time Tony-nominee, Shoshana Bean.

Check out photos from her visit!

Having just earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Jersey in Alicia Keys’ hit Broadway musical, Hell’s Kitchen, Bean’s extensive theatre credits also include such iconic roles as Elphaba in Broadway’s Wicked, Jenna in Broadway’s Waitress, Fanny Brice in North Shore Music Theatre’s Funny Girl, and Bean’s Tony®- and Grammy®-nominated portrayal of Susan Young in Mr. Saturday Night. A true multi-hyphenate, Bean co-wrote and starred in her own musical, Dear John Mayer, in 2011, and her six independent studio albums and EPs have topped charts worldwide. The students of BAA could not have been more thrilled to sit down with her for a Q&A!

Bean was honored to hear how her career has inspired these students, and spoke in turn about the artists who have been her “guiding lights,” naming Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Jennifer Lopez, Aretha Franklin, and more. Students were eager to learn about Bean’s transformation from the sixth grader who longed to “be a dancer on Broadway” to the leading lady she is today. “When I came to this city, there wasn’t a lot of stuff for people like me,” Bean said, highlighting the importance of creating your own opportunities. “There’s something so important, so vital, so unique about your voice. It’s hard to make things, and it takes a long time … but it’s really important to follow those little seeds of inspiration!” When asked how her B.F.A. in Musical Theatre from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music helped prepare her for a career in the arts, Bean grinned. “You know how the prep course is harder than the SATs? That’s how I feel about CCM. New York was so easy in comparison!”

Bean went on to give the students invaluable advice on auditioning; coping with fear and self-doubt; and protecting their mental, physical, and vocal health. “I have the gift of one day off a week!” Bean laughed. Whether it’s journaling, “getting out of the city to see trees and breathe different air,” or “yoga and a ton of water,” she encouraged each student to find a regimen that helps them as an individual recharge. “Remember, too,” she exclaimed, “that the whole reason we wanted to do this is because it’s fun! As soon as you’re not happy, it’s time to shift!” Bean wrapped up the session by citing her best advice for young performers: “Know that who you are, exactly as you are in any given moment, is exactly enough. You take all your power away when you try to guess what [others] want you to be.”

The students’ eyes lit up as Bean reaffirmed, “We need you. Not you as Idina. Not you as Audra. Not you as Sutton. You.”

Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC, founded with the goal of providing professional-level training to talented young artists, enlists talented Broadway performers, Tony® Award winners, and top industry professionals. Students enjoy a wide range of classes including vocal training, song interpretation, scene study, on-camera technique, and various types of dance. BAA offers four Summer Intensive Sessions and one Winter Workshop for students ages 10-21, BAA Junior for students ages 8-10, the Adult Professional Program, and a College Audition Workshop for high school Juniors and Seniors who will be auditioning for Musical Theatre and Acting degree programs.

For more information or to register for Programs, visit www.broadwayartistsalliance.org.